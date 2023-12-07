Lang Son approves 460-million-USD expressway project
Chairman of the People’s Committee of the northern border province of Lang Son Ho Tien Thieu has recently signed a decision approving a project on the building of an expressway connecting Huu Nghi border gate with Chi Lang district.
Huu Nghi border gate (Photo: VNA)Lang Son (VNA) – Chairman of the People’s Committee of the northern border province of Lang Son Ho Tien Thieu has recently signed a decision approving a project on the building of an expressway connecting Huu Nghi border gate with Chi Lang district.
The expressway is expected to be an important bridge of the Nanning (China) - Lang Son - Hai Phong - Quang Ninh economic corridor to form a trans-Asia economic corridor, and help Vietnam become a gateway for trade exchanges between China and Southeast Asia.
In addition, it will also help link and quickly develop key economic sectors of Lang Son province such as industry, tourism, services, and import and export of goods; promote the development of the Dong Dang - Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone; and create motivation for the province to boost rapid and sustainable socio-economic development and become one of the growth poles and an economic centre of the northern mountainous and midland region.
The expressway will have a total length of 59.87km, including 43.43km of the Huu Nghi border gate – Chi Lang section, and a 16.44km section connecting Tan Thanh with Coc Nam border gates.
The project will have a total investment capital of 11.19 trillion VND (460.8 million USD), of which 6.17 trillion VND will be mobilised by its investor. The provincial People’s Committee plans to select the investor in the first quarter of 2024./.