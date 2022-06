Customs inspection of vehicles entering and leaving the Huu Nghi international border gate area on the digital border gate platform. (Photo: VNA)



(Photo: VNA) Chairman of the provincial People's Committee and Head of the provincial Steering Committee on Digital Transformation , Ho Tien Thieu, speaks at the meeting(Photo: VNA)

- The Ministry of Information and Communications is taking the northern mountainous province of Lang Son a leading locality in terms of digital transformation, heard a conference held on June 28.The province has successfully implemented its digital border programme cloud platform , digital citizen application, and virtual assistance.Lang Son is also the first locality to transfer 100% of school activities to a digital platform, and is ranked 6th nationwide in terms of successful transactions on Vietnam's e-commerce platforms.The provincial Department of Information and Communications said Lang Son’s pilot digital border gate platforms at the Huu Nghi and Tan Thanh border gates saw 100% of trucks declared online as of June 27, with their declaration duration taking only about 2 to 5 minutes.The conference reviewed Lang Son’s digital transformation progress in the first half of 2022 and set out tasks and orientation for the rest of the year./.