Lao Airlines to provide aircraft maintenance service for VietJet Air
Lao Airlines, the national flag carrier of Laos, will provide aircraft maintenance service for the Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company under an agreement signed in Vientiane on July 12.
Managing Director of Lao Airlines Khamla Phommavanh (R) and CEO of VietJet Air Dinh Viet Phuong show the signed agreement. (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the signing ceremony, Managing Director of Lao Airlines Khamla Phommavanh called the agreement an important milestone in the fruitful cooperation between the two sides, enabling his firm to supply a high-quality maintenance service for VietJet Air and help its partner save expenses.
It contributes to not only bilateral partnerships but also the special ties between Laos and Vietnam, he noted, expressing his belief that the deal will generate common benefits and opportunities for both sides and the scope of their cooperation will be expanded further in the future.
In his remarks, CEO of VietJet Air Dinh Viet Phuong said the agreement is critically important to the two carriers’ technical cooperation and also a demonstration of the countries’ special relations.
It is a stepping stone for the two airlines to carry out many other cooperation programmes in the coming time, including the establishment of a school for training pilots, attendants, and technicians in Laos, he added.
Congratulating Lao Airlines and VietJet Air on the deal signing, Pham Minh Chien, Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, said that he hopes this will be a basis for them to strengthen ties, thus bringing about benefits to both sides as well as the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries./.