World Thailand extends state of emergency for one month The Cabinet of Thailand on August 25 approved a one-month extension of the state of emergency through September 30 to control the COVID-19 pandemic as the nation seeks to prolong its streak of going three months without a local transmission.

World ADB supports Philippines in COVID-19 fight The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan worth 125 million USD to support the Philippines to strengthen its capacity in preventing and controlling the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

World Cambodian PM shares vision for future Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen emphasised the importance of the regional cooperation among the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) member nations.