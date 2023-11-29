Politics Vietnamese, Cuban young army officers gather at seminar Young officers from the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and the Cuban Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces gathered at a seminar in Hanoi on November 28 to tighten the loyal solidarity between the two countries and armies.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong hosts leaders of Japanese parties, parliamentarians President Vo Van Thuong hosted in Tokyo on November 28 separate receptions for leaders of Japanese parties and Japanese lawmakers and friends who are close to Vietnam.

Videos President meets with Japanese Emperor President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse met with Emperor Naruhito and the Queen of Japan on November 28.

Politics Deputy PM receives state forensic examination official of Belarus Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on November 28 hosted a reception for Chairman of the State Forensic Examination Committee of Belarus Volkov Alexei Aleksandrovich who is paying a working visit to Vietnam.