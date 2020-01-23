Leading officials pay Tet visits to localities
Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Tran Thanh Man (second from right) presents gifts to local residents (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Tran Thanh Man on January 23 led municipal Party Committee and People’s Committee officials to visit and deliver gifts to 50 poor household in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on the occasion of the imminent traditional lunar New Year.
Speaking at a hand-out ceremony, Man briefed participants on the national social, economic and political situation last year, and rejoiced at the achievements recorded by Can Tho authorities and people.
The front leader expressed his hope that Can Tho authorities will continue their attention to the care for poor household and the disadvantaged, and the people will strive for a better life.
The same day, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented gifts totally valued at 1.2 billion VND (nearly 52,000 USD) to 1,100 poor households in the northwestern mountainous province of Dien Bien.
The official stressed that the Party and State always create favourable conditions for every people to welcome a warm lunar New Year, and urged provincial authorities to focus more on the care for the poor.
Visiting armed forces in the province, Chinh called on them to heighten vigilance against the complex criminal forms and take a better care of the people. He also laid a wreath at the martyrs’ cemetery in Dien Bien Phu city./.
