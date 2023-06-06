NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that 69 deputies have so far registered to question Minister - Chairman of the Government Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Hau A Lenh.

Lawmakers focused their question and answer session on ethnic minority affairs on June 6 with key points including the responsibility of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs and its coordination with relevant ministries and agencies to boost socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas.

Questions also include measures to remove difficulties and obstacles in policies on the defining of rural, ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas, and the settlement of difficulties in residential land and farming land for ethnic minority communities, thus minimising nomadic farming and deforestation.

The same day, deputies also discussed issues related to human resources, the planning and restructuring of vocational training facilities, measures to ease difficulties in creating jobs in the current period, and solutions to settle shortcomings in social insurance./.

VNA