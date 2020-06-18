Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on June 18 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,239 VND per USD on June 18, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Three golf course projects approved Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has given the nod to the policies of developing three golf courses with a total investment of more than 3 trillion VND (129.3 million USD).

Business Vietnam enjoys sharp increase in export of rice and medical masks Vietnam witnessed a sudden rise in the export of rice and medical masks during the first five months of the year, according to statistics released by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Eight Vietnamese businesses eligible to import pigs from Thailand Eight out of the 15 Vietnamese registered businesses are eligible to import live pigs from Thailand with the estimated number of more than 1.9 million heads, according to the Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.