Local firms urged to control food safety for exports to China
Dragon fruit is one of the Vietnamese fruit products exported to China. This market promotes control for import products after having a new COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing.(Photo anninhthudo.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has recommended local enterprises to strictly implement regulations on food safety for farming and seafood products exported to China to avoid them getting stuck at border gates.
The recommendation was issued after China has again strengthened inspections for agricultural and seafood products at the border gates due to a new COVID-19 outbreak relating to the Xinfadi agricultural wholesale market in Beijing.
Chinese authorities would also inspect further food safety, quarantine and traceability for imported goods to this nation, especially fresh, frozen and processed agricultural and aquatic products at ports and border gates to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Those activities could affect customs clearance for goods at the border gates between Vietnam and China,” the MoIT said.
Therefore, local firms and households exporting those products to China should cooperate with their Chinese partners to strictly comply with China's regulations to reduce risks and clearance time of goods at border gates, reported the Cong thuong (Industry and Trade) newspaper.
At present, many localities in China carry out the inspection of food safety and origin for those products at agricultural and food markets, according to the ministry. Of which, local households importing those products must have certificates of quarantine granted by China customs./.