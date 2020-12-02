Business Reference exchange rate remains unchanged on December 2 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on December 2, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Can Tho, Australia enhance partnership in education, infrastructure Authorities of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and a delegation led by Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie have expressed wish to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, transport infrastructure and climate change adaptation.

Business Vietnamese firms attend international food expo in Algeria Four Vietnamese businesses are participating in an online international exhibition on the food industry and agriculture sector, which opened in Algeria on December 1, to introduce Vietnamese products and seek potential customers.

Business Int’l sourcing expo Vietnam slated for December 18-22 targeting Australia The Vietnam Trade Office in Australia will hold a virtual international sourcing expo exclusively featuring goods from Vietnam’s central localities from December 18-22 to help the flood-hit localities expand exports and production.