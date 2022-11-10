Society Training flights in the sky over Hanoi Su - 30MK2 fighter jets and Mi helicopters flying overhead in recent days have caught the attention of many Hanoians. The flights are part of drills to prepare for the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 in December.

Travel Lao Cai promoting ecological museum model associated with tourism The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has developed a plan to build ecological museum models in an attempt to preserve cultural heritages in ethnic minority communities in association with tourism. With over 90 percent of its population being Tay ethnic minority people, Nghia Do commune in Bao Yen district, Lao Cai province, has been selected to promote the model.

Society Vietnamese universities listed in QS Asia University Rankings Vietnam has 11 representatives listed in QS Asia University Rankings 2023 released by UK-based education organisation Quacquarelli Symonds.

Society Conference highlights labour market trends in the digital age Labour market trends in the digital age were highlighted at a conference jointly held by ManpowerGroup Vietnam and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) on November 8 in the capital.