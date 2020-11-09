Long An province’s economy relied primarily on agriculture until the local government introduced a masterplan in 2012 on socio-economic development. In the time since, it has gradually become a modern industrial locality.

Under the masterplan on socio-economic development, Long An was divided into three zones, with two dedicated to developing industry, urban areas, and services.

The local industrial sector has posted remarkable growth since the plan was introduced. Average annual growth stands at 15%, while industrial production value in 2019 reached over 10 billion USD.

Long An is now home to 16 industrial parks and 21 industrial clusters, with occupancy rates of over 87% and 89%, respectively.

The development of transport links is among the major measures to boost growth in local industry. Long An has been building or upgrading several key routes connecting it with Ho Chi Minh City and linking local industrial parks, including the Trung Luong-Ho Chi Minh City Expressway, National Highway 1, Provincial Road 830, and others.

The province has set a target of both rapid and sustainable economic development, with industry being the driving force. It will also focus on high-tech farming, trade, services, and logistics. The province expects industry to account for over 60% of the local economic structure in the 2021-2025 period./.

