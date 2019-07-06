Panels of the Sao Mai Solar PV1 plant in Tinh Bien district, An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

– The first phase of a solar power plant that has the total capacity of 210 MWp was put into operation in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on July 6.The Sao Mai Solar PV1 plant, covering 275ha in An Hao commune of Tinh Bien district, is invested with nearly 6 trillion VND (257.5 million USD) by Sao Mai Group.In the first phase, carried out in only four months, the factory has an area of 120ha and the capacity of 104 MWp. It will generate 250,000 MWh each year, equivalent to the electricity amount consumed by more than 50,000 households, according to the plant’s General Director Le Tuan Anh.The second phase, which has the capacity of 106 MWp, is scheduled to be completed before December 31 this year.At the inaugural ceremony, Chairman of the An Giang People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh said this is the biggest solar power project and also the one built in the shortest period of time in the province, less than one year in total.He added the project will make an important contribution to local socio-economic development and the ensuring of national energy security.As of June 30, as many as 82 solar power plants with a combined capacity of 4,460MW had been connected to the national grid, according to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) group.This makes solar power currently account for 8.28 percent of Vietnam’s electricity capacity.-VNA