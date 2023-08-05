Society Youngsters passionate in spreading Hanoi’s image among foreign tourists HanoiKids, a voluntary English tour guide club, has provided free tour guide services for foreign tourists over the past 20 years in the hope of promoting Hanoi tourism to foreign friends.

Society Localities urged to take drastic measures against IUU fishing The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has asked localities to take strong measures to fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and prepare for the visit by the European Commission’s inspection team in October to assess Vietnam’s progress in combating IUU fishing.

Society Students win medal at Microsoft office specialist world championship Vietnamese students bagged one silver medal and two bronzes in the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship (MOSWC 2023) and the Adobe Certified Professional World Championship 2023 (ACPWC 2023) held in Florida, the US, on August 2.