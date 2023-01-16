Malaysia accelerates recruitment of foreign workers for recovery
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s expected entry of 500,000 foreign workers this year will not affect job opportunities for locals, said Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar on January 16.
As reported by the local news agency Bernama, the official said the workers from 15 source countries in Asia will be placed in sectors of no interest to local workers, including plantation, agriculture and construction.
According to him, Malaysia’s dependence on foreign workers in these sectors is very high, and without sufficient supply of the group, their optimal operation will be disrupted, resulting in huge losses.
He said the Human Resources Ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs had reached an agreement to simplify and speed up the process of hiring foreign workers, which now only takes three days.
In October last year that Malaysia needed a total of 500,000 foreign workers to tackle the labour shortage experienced by micro, small and medium enterprises to support the country's recovery process following the COVID-19 pandemic./.
