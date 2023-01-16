World Indonesia to develop EV ecosystem Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced that the country will develop an electronic vehicles ecosystem in 2023.

World Indonesia to limit construction of nickel smelters: Investment Minister Indonesia will limit the construction of nickel smelters to ensure new plants to produce high-value products and follow green principles in the production process, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia said on January 13.

World Indonesia’s export value expected to grow nearly 13% in 2023 The Indonesian government has announced that it expects the value of exports to grow by 12.8% in 2023, much lower than the growth of 29.8% in 2022, according to Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.