World US Department of State values trade cooperation with Vietnam The US-Vietnam trade and investment supports thousands of jobs in the US and has positioned Vietnam as one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia, the US Department of State has said on the occasion of the 25th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties.

World Thailand to take years for foreign tourist numbers to normal: central bank Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BoT) Veerathai Santiprabhob said on July 20 that it will take several years for foreign tourist numbers to return to the 40 million level.

ASEAN Thailand faces water shortage due to shorter rainy season The Hydro-Informatics Institute (HII) under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation of Thailand, which analyses water-related data, is warning of a water shortage as it expects this year's rainy season to be shorter than usual.

ASEAN Malaysia to file case to WTO over EU palm oil curbs The Malaysian Government is planning to file a case with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) against the European Union (EU) by this year over its discrimination against palm oil.