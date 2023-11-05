World Singaporean PM announces time to hand over leadership Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on November 5 that he will hand over leadership to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong before the next general election, which has to be called by November 2025.

World Philippines' President to visit US Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is planning to visit the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) headquarters in the state of Hawaii this month, reported Japan’s Nikkei Asia.

World Thailand calls for foreign investment in building a high-value economy Thailand is open to foreign investments, and the government is ready to work with the private sector to steer the country towards an inclusive and sustainable future, according to Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin.