Malaysia expects FDI from Japan to exceed 6 billion USD this year
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida co-chaired a press conference following their talks in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on November 5.
Malaysia is optimistic that foreign direct investments (FDI) from Japan will exceed 30 billion RM (6.33 billion USD) in 2023, signifying Japanese investors’ unwavering confidence towards Malaysia, Ibrahim said.
The two leaders witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on cooperation in information and communications, and touched upon collaboration in education, national defence and security, energy security, and energy transition.
Regarding the ASEAN-Japan dialogue relationship, Malaysia appreciated Japan's support over the years, which has contributed to ASEAN's community-building efforts. The two countries pledged to continue their cooperation with ASEAN member countries to further strengthen the ASEAN-Japan relationship, towards its 50th anniversary in December.
Fumio paid a visit to Malaysia on November 4-5. This was his first trip to this country since taking office in October 2021./.
