Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Zafrul Aziz (Photo: thestar.com.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia can become the automotive hub for the ASEAN market, Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Zafrul Aziz has said.



In his Facebook post on February 3, he said this prospect has attracted investors and car companies such as Porsche, KIA, Hyundai, Mini Cooper, Mazda, and BMW to start their operations in Malaysia.



Southeast Asia offers good growth potential and with policies as well as a good ecosystem, so Malaysia can become an automotive hub for the market.



According to Aziz, the Malaysian government will focus on technical and vocational education and training (TVET) to enable more people in the country to increase their respective skills.

This will be beneficial for investment and industry growth in the country, he added./.