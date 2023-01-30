– Malaysia’s Kenanga Research (Kenanga) expects tourist arrivals in the country to jump almost four-fold to 9.6 million in 2023 from an estimated 2.5 million a year ago.

The research house said the projection is supported by the resumption of both business and leisure air travel globally as the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end, the revocation of all on-arrival quarantine and testing requirements in Malaysia from Augusut 1, 2022, and the gradual reopening of China.

In a study released on January 30, it noted the gradual reopening of China is positive for the country as historically, Chinese tourists account for an estimated 12% of the total tourist arrivals in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, MIDF Research (MIDF) revised its FY23F passenger traffic recovery downward to 85% from 95% previously due to the slower return of Malaysia AirAsia’s (MAA) aircraft, but expect stronger growth from 2024 onwards as local carriers rebuild their fleets.

It said Malaysia’s passenger traffic recovery is expected to be mainly supported by the reactivation of 50% of MAA’s remaining aircraft that have yet to receive airworthiness certificates./.