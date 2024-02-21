World Indonesia launches seven programmes against terrorism Indonesia’s National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) has launched seven priority programmes this year to build community resilience and public awareness regarding the radical and violent ideology of terrorists, according to Antara news agency.

World Indonesia promotes incentives to stimulate demand for electric vehicles Indonesia has announced new incentives to encourage sales of locally-manufactured and imported electric vehicles (EVs), in its latest bid to boost the use of environment-friendlier cars as well as attract investment to its domestic EV industry.

World WHO, EU to help boost Indonesia's resilience against future pandemics The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Union (EU) have agreed to cooperate to strengthen Indonesia's health resilience system to help the country face future COVID-19 pandemic waves.

World Laos, Russia agree to beef up bilateral cooperation Laos and Russia have agreed to boost bilateral collaboration during a recent visit to Laos by Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko, local media reported on February 21.