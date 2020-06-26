Malaysian PM calls for ASEAN’s further cooperation to overcome crisis
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (Source: Bernama)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin led a delegation to attend the 36th ASEAN Summit held online on June 26 under the chair of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Speaking at the event, PM Muhyiddin mentioned to numerous issues, with the focus on post-COVID-19 economic recovery efforts.
ASEAN need materialise cohesive plans to quickly implement measures related to “travel bubbles” between member states amid the COVID-19 pandemic to shore up investments and create job opportunities.
Possibly in the near future, the region can also open up the borders for intra-ASEAN tourism to flourish and deliver the much-needed financial boost into the national economies, he said.
ASEAN must formulate a Regional Economic Recovery Plan, he stated, adding that “If we don’t protect our regional economies, wider disparity in growth among the ASEAN countries may harm our objective of greater economic integration”.
Muhyiddin went on to say that together with other ASEAN colleagues, Malaysia will also work towards the conclusion and signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) this year.
Regarding the East Sea issue, the PM stressed that the East Sea should remain a sea of peace and trade.
Matters relating to the East Sea must be resolved peacefully based on universally recognised principles of international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, he added./.