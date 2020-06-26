Politics PM Phuc calls for stronger ASEAN cooperation against COVID-19 The 36th ASEAN Summit offers an opportunity for the regional countries to further enhance intra-bloc cooperation to repel challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on June 26.

Politics 36th ASEAN Summit opens in Hanoi The 36th ASEAN Summit themed “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN” took place in Hanoi on June 26 under the chair by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

ASEAN Opening ceremony of 36th ASEAN Summit The 36th ASEAN Summit, the first official top-level meeting of the regional bloc in 2020 when Vietnam serves as the ASEAN Chair, opened on June 26 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

World ASEAN focuses on priorities, initiatives in 2020 The 36th ASEAN Summit, the first official top-level meeting of the regional bloc in 2020 when Vietnam serves as the ASEAN Chair, will take place online on June 26 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.