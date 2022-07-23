Malaysia's inflation increases 3.4% in June
Illustrative image (Photo: New Straitstimes)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 3.4% to 127.4 in June this year from 123.2 in June last year, surpassing the country’s average inflation for the period from January 2011 to June 2022 by 1.9%.
Food inflation increased by 6.1% and remained the main contributor to the rise in inflation during the month, said Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) chief statistician Datuk Sri Mohd Uzir Mahidin, adding that other groups, except communications, also recorded increases, boosting headline inflation to 3.4%.
Transport increased by 5.4% followed by restaurants and hotels (5%), furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (3.4%), miscellaneous goods and services (2.2%) and recreation services and culture (2.2%), he said in a statementon July 22.
All subgroups in food and non-alcoholic beverages went up between 2.8% and 11.9%, said Mohd Uzir.
Meanwhile, food at home and food away from home rose by 6.1% and 6.6%, respectively, contributing to the increase in food inflation, he added.
Inflation expanded by 2.8% year on year to 126.6 in the second quarter of 2022, and increased 2.5% year on year in the first six months of 2022./.