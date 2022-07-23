World ADB raises Indonesia’s growth forecast to 5.2% The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised its growth forecast for Indonesia to 5.2% this year due to healthy domestic demand and steady export growth.

World Singapore now fully covered with standalone 5G Singapore has become one of the first countries in the world to be fully covered with standalone 5G after its largest telecoms service provider Singtel has blanketed 95% of outdoor locations here with 5G signals, three years ahead of the end-2025 target.

World Indonesia: Funding platform set up for renewable energy projects Indonesia has created a funding platform for its renewable energy projects, including a pioneering programme to retire coal-fired power plants, and appointed state-owned financing firm PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI) to manage the funds.

World Malaysia, Thailand beef up border security cooperation Malaysia and Thailand will set up “strong villages” along the border with the aim of strengthening border security cooperation as well as boosting the local population’s socio-economic development.