Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh reopens to visitors
The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi reopened to the public from August 15 after an annual maintenance.
People visit the mausoleum to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
The management board of the mausoleum said the regular maintenance was completed and respect-paying activities for the late President resumed from August 15.
According to the board, in the first half of 2023, the mausoleum welcomed nearly 1.5 million visitors who came to pay tribute to founder of the modern Vietnam, a 2.8-fold increase year on year, including more than 131,000 foreigners.
Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh relic site at the Presidential Palace served nearly 2.2 million visitors, and the Ho Chi Minh Museum received nearly 418,000 visitors, including 20,000 foreigners.
President Ho Chi Minh passed away on September 2, 1969. His body was embalmed and placed in a glass coffin inside the granite mausoleum.
The mausoleum has become an important landmark of the capital city and is integral to the political and social history of Vietnam./.