Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the People's Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong on December 13 organised a conference to promote trade and expand import-export markets for the Southeastern region.

More than 300 representatives from the six provinces and cities in the region, agencies, businesses, and international partners attended the event.

Participants discussed measures to step up trade promotions, linkages in production, and market expansion as well as support for businesses to effectively take advantage of free trade agreements, and diversify markets and supply chains.

Experts and representatives of major international partners from the US, Brazil, the EU, and China shared information about import and export market opportunities for goods in the Southeastern region.



They also discussed the trend to develop green, environmentally friendly products, and opportunities to export consumer goods, garments, and footwear to the South American market.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said that the ministry will continue to accompany and coordinate closely with authorities of localities in the region and support local businesses to develop import-export markets, promote the region's strong products and goods in domestic and foreign markets.

Within the framework of the event, typical products of the region were displayed./.