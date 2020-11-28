Business Digital technology contributes to smart city development Digital technology had crept into all areas of smart cities and directly contributed to improving management efficiency and urban development.

Business Companies, individuals receives HR honours Twelve Vietnamese and multinational companies and 10 HR leaders were honoured for their human capital initiatives at the Vietnam HR Awards in HCM City on November 25.

Business Vietnam, Russia’s Udmurtia Republic seek to boost trade bond An online workshop to promote trade cooperation between Vietnam and the Udmurtia Republic, a federal subject of Russia, took place on November 27, bringing together representatives from enterprises of both sides.

Business Bac Ninh invites investment projects from Sri Lanka An official of Bac Ninh expressed his hope that Sri Lanka will invest in many projects in this northern province, as well as Vietnam as a whole, while receiving a delegation of the Sri Lankan Embassy led by Ambassador Prasanna Gamage on November 27.