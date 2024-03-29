Business Vietnam’s CPI rises in Q1, driven by rice prices Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, climbed 3.77% year-on-year in the first quarter, General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong told a press conference in Hanoi on March 29.

Business SBV approves designation of 14 important banks in 2024 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued Decision No. 538/QD-NHNN approving the group of credit institutions and foreign bank branches which play an important role in the country's banking system in 2024.

Business Barriers in industrial park development must be removed: insiders The sustainable development of industrial parks still faces many difficulties that need to be resolved, such as capital and finance issues, and clarifying legal regulations.

Business Hanoi economy expands 5.5% in Q1 Hanoi’s economy continues its growth momentum in the first quarter of 2024, thanks to its activeness and flexibility in implementing socio-economic development measures, according to the municipal People’s Committee.