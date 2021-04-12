Business Honda Vietnam posts increases in motorbike, auto sales in March onda Vietnam reported increases of 17.3 percent and 94.1 percent in its sales of motorbikes and automobiles in March compared to the previous month.

Business Vietnam’s seaport system has eight more terminals Eight terminals have been added to the list of those at seaports in Vietnam, raising the total to 286.

Business Materials industry faces shortage of qualified staff, researchers Vietnam has advantages to develop a materials industry but has not developed in line with its potential, Tran Tuan Anh, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, said at a conference held on April 10 in Ho Chi Minh City.