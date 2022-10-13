The forum, themed “Rebuild Tourism, Rebound with Resilience” featured three interactive expert-led panel discussions centering on measures for sustainable tourism recovery, development and promotion; new methods to connect sustainable tourism suppliers and buyers; and technology to unlock green tourism opportunities.

First held in 1996, the Mekong Tourism Forum is an annual event for tourism development and cooperation in the Greater Mekong Sub-region, which comprises Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

According to insiders, Greater Mekong Sub-region nations pay attention to policies, regulations, and investments necessary to ensure tourism’s recovery and sustainability, particularly in terms of quality infrastructure and nature-based solutions./.

VNA