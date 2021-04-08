Business PetroVietnam’s Q1 State budget contributions surpass plan by 18 percent The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) contributed more than 19.02 trillion VND (823.7 million USD) to the State budget in the first three months of 2021, a 3 percent increase against the same period last year and 18 percent higher than its quarterly plan.

Business New stock trading accounts hit record high in March Securities companies registered 113,875 new domestic trading accounts during March, breaking the record set in January of 86,107, according to the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD).

Business Agriculture sector needs to develop raw materials: experts The agricultural sector needs to focus on developing raw materials to reduce the dependence on imports as well as improve processing capacity, experts said.

Business CPTPP gives boost to Vietnamese exports The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on April 7 held a workshop to review the two-year outcomes of Vietnam’s implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).