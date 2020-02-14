Minister: academic year to end later due to COVID-19 outbreak
Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha on February 14 affirmed that the 2019-2020 academic year will end later amid the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Several localities have decided that students will return to schools on February 17 after two weeks of shutdown, he said, adding that classes should resume once safety measures are adopted as guided by the Health Ministry.
According to him, the Ministry of Education and Training has come up with plans in response to the epidemic, including allowing school shutdown if necessary.
As of February 13, 16 cities and provinces nationwide decided to let their students return to schools on February 17.
Meanwhile, students in northern Vinh Phuc province, where 11 out of the 16 COVID-19 infection cases in the country have been confirmed to date, will stay at home until February 22./.
