ASEAN ASEAN working to promotes human rights A Vietnamese delegation led by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son attended a dialogue between ASEAN FMs and representatives of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) in Cambodia on August 2.

ASEAN Myanmar pledges to implement five-point consensus with ASEAN this year Myanmar's leader Sen. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing has said that some points of a consensus reached with the ASEAN to end the country's ongoing crisis will be implemented this year.

ASEAN ASEAN senior officials meet to prepare for AMM-55 Ambassador Vu Ho, Acting Head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, joined other ASEAN senior officials in their meeting in preparation for the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-55) and relevant meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on August 1.