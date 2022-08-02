Minister suggests ASEAN promote role of Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone
Delegates at the meeting pose for a group photo (Source: baoquocte.vn)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son suggested ASEAN promote the role and values of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) while addressing a meeting of the SEANWFZ Treaty Commission in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on August 2.
The meeting was the first activity within the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-55) and related meetings.
Son also laid emphasis on the values of the treaty given the current uncertainties, saying ASEAN should make more contributions to international efforts in ensuring nuclear security and safety.
He also called for efforts to seek solutions to the signing of the SEANWFZ protocol.
The participating countries committed to accelerating the implementation of the treaty, acknowledged achievements in the implementation of the Plan of Action (POA) to Strengthen the Implementation of the SEANWFZ, and agreed to extend the plan for 2022-2026.
They welcomed the cooperation between the ASEAN Network of Regulatory Bodies on Atomic Energy (ASEANTOM) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the research and application of nuclear technology for civil purposes.
The delegates also agreed to strengthen consultations and urge the countries that have nuclear weapons to sign the SEANWFZ protocol./.