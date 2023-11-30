Ministerial meeting discusses transboundary haze pollution in Mekong sub-region
The 12th Meeting of the Sub-regional Ministerial Steering Committee on Transboundary Haze Pollution in the Mekong Sub-region took place in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa’s Nha Trang city on November 30.
With the participation of representatives of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam, the event was an opportunity for them to share knowledge and experience, discuss measures, and make important decisions related to such issues as forest fire management, peatland fire control, and the management and control of haze pollution in the sub-region and the ASEAN community, aiming for a haze-free ASEAN.
In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Quoc Tri affirmed that Vietnam is committed to allocating all necessary resources to effectively implement sustainable forest management, protect and develop forest resources, with a particular focus on forest fire prevention and control.
Vietnam calls for comprehensive cooperation among Mekong River sub-region countries as well as joint efforts of sponsors and international organisations serving a haze-free and sustainable ASEAN community, he stated.
The meeting outlined the second roadmap of ASEAN collaboration towards cross-border haze pollution control, related implementation measures, the second ASEAN Peatland Management Strategy, and the ASEAN framework for sustainable and haze-free land management.
Participants agreed to establish an ASEAN coordination center for transboundary haze pollution control. They expressed a desire for a midterm assessment of the implementation roadmap to check progress and maintain momentum in achieving the bloc’s haze-free goal by 2030.
The meeting positively evaluated the progress of implementing the ASEAN Peatland Management Strategy, with participating ministers emphasising the need for more comprehensive research to enhance understanding of the pollution.
The 13th meeting will be held in Cambodia next year./.