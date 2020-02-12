Business Vietnam should develop high-added value electronics sector, say experts Vietnam should pen a general plan to shape up an electronics sector with higher value as the industry is currently assembling and processing simple products, according to experts.

Business Vietnam’s aquatic product exports decline in January Vietnam’s total aquatic product export value in January fell by 12.5 percent year-on-year to 644 million USD due to the impacts of the novel coronavirus epidemic, according to the Vietnam Association and Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Work on Phan Thiet Airport to begin in 2020 Work on Phan Thiet Airport, which will be used for both civil and military purposes, in the south central province of Binh Thuan is set to begin in 2020.

Business Reference exchange rate down 9 VND on February 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,208 VND/USD on February 12, down 9 VND from the previous day (February 11).