Environment WB's 51.5-million-USD payment helping Vietnam reduce emissions Vietnam has received a 51.5-million-USD payment for verified emissions reductions (carbon credits) for reducing deforestation and forest degradation (commonly known as REDD+) and for enhancing carbon stored in forests through reforestation and afforestation.

Environment Cuc Phuong national park strives to promote ecotourism Cuc Phuong National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh on March 21 held a consultation conference to collect opinions on its plan for developing ecotourism in the 2023-2030 period and to introduce a set of mascots for the run Jungle Paths 2024.

Environment Vietnam, US offer training on sustainable rare earth development The Vietnam Geological Department (VGD) and the US Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources partnered to host a technical training session on economic geology and mineral resource reserve valuation methods in Hanoi on March 21.

Environment Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park receives 11 rare animals The Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board in the central province of Quang Binh has announced that it has recently received 11 rare wild animals transferred by the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Centre for further rescue and release back into the natural environment.