Ministry of Health requests completing "vaccine passport" granting system
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has sent a document to the Ministry of Information and Communications, urging it to complete a "vaccine passport" granting system as soon as possible.
The MoH said it had received an official dispatch from the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on testing digital signatures on the COVID-19 vaccination management platform.
Illustrative image (Source: forbes.com)Therefore, from February 15-18, its Department of Information Technology worked with the MIC and Viettel Group to review and evaluate the digital signature, finding out that the function has yet to met the set requirements, and could not be tested as planned.
The MoH stressed that it had issued the form and process for granting "vaccine passports". However, after two months, the ministry is still unable to issue "vaccine passports" to serve international travel and trade of people./.