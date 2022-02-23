Health Omicron now the dominant variant in HCM City New COVID-19 infections have been on the rise in Ho Chi Minh City in recent days, and Omicron is currently the dominant variant here, according to the city’s centre for disease control (HCDC).

Society Hanoi maintains flexible measures to fight COVID-19 Hanoi authorities continue to implement measures to help its people safely and flexibly adapt to and effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic, and follow the policy of decentralisation by assigning the right to carry out pandemic prevention and control for districts and towns, as the number of new infections in the capital city is on an upward trend.

Health Vietnam reports nearly 55,880 new COVID-19 cases on February 22 Vietnam recorded 55,879 COVID-19 infections, including 8 imported cases, over the past 24 hours to 4pm on February 22, up more than 9,000 cases from the previous day, the Ministry of Health said.

Health Minimising COVID-19 related deaths now top priority: MoH The Ministry of Health (MoH) has demanded provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide press on with anti-COVID-19 measures amid a surge in new infections, stressing that minimising deaths is currently the top priority.