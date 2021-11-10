Videos HCM City export businesses gradually return to normal Export companies in Ho Chi Minh City are recovering well following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions as workers from other provinces gradually return to work.

Business Banks raise provisions in anticipation of bad debt In the face of rising bad debt amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, commercial banks have been forced to write up their loan loss provisions, according to industry sources.

Business National forum on culture & business slated for December 5 The Culture & Business Forum is set to take place in both in-person and virtual forms on December 5 with a view to connecting domestic and foreign business communities.

Business Businesses in Dong Nai want new loans to resume production Businesses in southern Dong Nai province have called for reducing bank interest rates and restructuring debt repayment to enable them to resume operations now that the COVID-19 pandemic is basically under control.