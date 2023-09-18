The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered localities to take measures to eliminate Hoi thanh cua Duc Chua Troi Me (Photo: Hanoi Party Committee's Commission for Religious Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered localities to apply measures to eliminate Hoi thanh cua Duc Chua Troi Me (World mission society Church of God) due to its violation of legal regulations on beliefs and religions.



Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang has asked localities to strengthen efforts to control the situation, detect and erase the Hoi thanh cua Duc Chua Troi Me in terms of organisation by disbanding and revoking licenses of centralised religious activities, disallowing it to regroup or form new practicing venues, disapproving registration of activities in any form.



The People’s Committees of cities and provinces were requested to strictly handle legal violations by the Hoi thanh cua Duc Chua Troi Me that cause negative impact to followers and the society, including violating social order and safety, insulting and dividing beliefs and religions, insulting the honour and dignity of people, and taking advantage of religious activities for personal benefits.



Relevant authorities were asked to apply strict punishments on organisations and individuals committing legal violations, including those on the cyber space.



The ministry also underlined the need to strengthen communications on the Party and State’s policy and law regarding beliefs and religions, raising public awareness on the matter and calling for the community’s joint efforts to prevent activities of the Hoi thanh cua Duc Chua Troi Me.



Local education facilities were asked to help students stay vigilant by popularising its nature and methods of operation.

Hoi thanh cua Duc Chua Troi Me, fully known as “Hoi thanh cua Duc Chua Troi Hiep hoi Truyen giao Tin lanh The gioi”, was formed in the Republic of Korea by Ahn Sahng Hong in 1964 and is currently led by Jang Gil Ja./.