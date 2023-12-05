Bestowed with a cool climate and beautiful landscapes, Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La is an ideal destination for developing tourism further.

About 200 km from Hanoi, there is a paradise where you can enjoy fresh air and unspoiled vistas.

Moc Chau boasts famous tourist attractions that appeal to a large number of visitors. One such attraction is Áng Village’s Pine Forest.

Not far from Ang Village's Pine Forest, Moc Chau Island in Muong Sang commune is a popular destination with a glass bridge.

As tourism has become a key economic sector, Moc Chau has implemented a raft of solutions to improve its business environment, creating the most favourable conditions possible for investors and businesses.

The district is home to nearly 300 accommodation establishments, including nine hotels and 400 food and shopping businesses./.

VNA