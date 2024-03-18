Politics Vietnamese, Uzbek foreign ministers hold talks Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with his visiting Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov in Hanoi on March 18.

Politics Diplomacy helps mobilise external resources for socio-economic development: minister Foreign affairs and diplomacy have played a pioneering role in mobilising external resources to serve the country's socio-economic development, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told a question and answer session at the National Assembly Standing Committee’s 31st sitting on March 18.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Disciplinary measures against Party officials in Vinh Phuc, Quang Ngai The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission scruntinised violations of and proposed disciplinary actions be taken against officials of the Party Committees of Vinh Phuc and Quang Ngai provinces, at its 38th session in Hanoi on March 18.