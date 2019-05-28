The Ministry of Industry and Trade has moved to put more public administrative services online towards a more simplified and transparent administration.

(Photo: dichvucong.moit.gov.vn)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has moved to put more public administrative services online towards a more simplified and transparent administration.The ministry’s Foreign Trade Agency had 47 of its public services available online at level 3 (forms can be downloaded and processed online) and level 4 (forms and payments can be processed online) on online.moit.gov.vn as of the end of January.More than 1.48 million import-export dossiers were handled online, including issuance of 1.43 million certificates of origin (C/O).Many businesses said they have satisfied with the online issuance of C/Os as it promotes transparency and minimise customs clearance time and expenses spent by businesses, thus, improving their competitive capacity.In addition, the ministry has 11 administrative procedures connected to the National Single Window (NSW), comprising the granting of import license for ozone-layer depleting pre-substances, import and export license for explosive pre-substances, automated import license for motorcycles, non-commercial tobacco import, and C/O form D.By 2020, all of the import-export administrative procedures will be handled through the system.To date, it has settled more than 164,000 electronic dossiers via the NSW.The ministry will work with the Ministry of Finance to connect its administrative procedures to the ASEAN Single Window to ease customs process and reduce tax burdens.-VNA