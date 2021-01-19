Business More business leaders embrace digital technologies Some 98 percent of business executives in Vietnam already have plans to adopt more digital technologies and tools, a study has found.

Vietnam – one of fastest growing economies: WB Vietnam's growth accelerated to 4.5 percent in the last quarter of 2020, resulting in an annual growth rate of 2.9 percent - making it one of the fastest growing economies in the world, according to the World Bank (WB).

New stock trading system from RoK to be tested after Tet A trial run of a stock trading system from the Republic of Korea with securities companies will be conducted after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, Tran Van Dung, Chairman of the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC), told a press conference on January 19.

Hanoi envisages to become international trade hub Hanoi will carry out an array of industry and trade development measures with a view to building Hanoi into an international trade hub in the region and the country, as well as concretising the resolution adopted at the municipal Party Organisation's 17th congress.