Culture - Sports Sixth Hanoi Int’l Film Festival slated for fourth quarter The 6th Hanoi International Film Festival is scheduled to take place in the fourth quarter of this year, said the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on March 6.

Culture - Sports Hanoi plans to recognise culture artisans The Hanoi People's Committee has announced a plan to award titles of 'People's Artisan' and 'Meritorious Artisan' in the field of intangible cultural heritage for the third time in 2021.