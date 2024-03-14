More than 2,200 runners to join Vietnam Ultra Marathon
Illustrative image (Photo: Organising board)Hanoi (VNA) – Over 2,200 runners from 40 countries and territories will participate in the Vietnam Ultra Marathon which will take place in Mai Chau, the northern province of Hoa Binh, on March 23.
This is the latest tournament in the Topas Vietnam Trail Series, comprising the first ultramarathon in Vietnam – Vietnam Mountain Marathon in Sapa in Lao Cai province, and races in Moc Chau in Son La province and Pu Luong in Thanh Hoa province.
Athletes will participate in running at five distances, from 5km, to 10km, 25km, 50km and 70km ultramarathon with a total increase in altitude of up to 3,300 metres.
The running track is uniquely designed, bringing participants a new feel of Mai Chau that not many people have experienced. From the romantic Mai Chau valley with villages of Thai ethnic people, the race will take runners through a variety of landscapes, from dense primitive forests to terraced fields, passing many long slopes and majestic landscapes.
Especially, the race will welcome children from the Blue Dragon Children's Foundation. The organiser will sponsor all expenses for 50 disadvantaged children from Hanoi to participate in the race.
The event also attaches special importance to charity work. So far, the Topas Vietnam Trail Series has raised more than 11 billion VND (445,000 USD)./.