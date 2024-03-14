Culture - Sports Vietnam opera house to host int’l concerts, ballets Compositions by famous Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741) will be presented by the orchestra of the Royal Opera of Versailles during a concert scheduled to take place next month at the Ho Guom Opera in Hanoi.|

Culture - Sports Sixty-five master chefs, culinary experts to gather at Pho Festival 2024 As many as 65 master chefs and culinary experts from across the country will join the Pho Festival 2024, which will take place in the northern province of Nam Dinh from March 15 - 17.

Culture - Sports Da Lat festival: Classical music taken out of auditorium for first time For the first time in Vietnam, classical music has been taken out of theatres and auditoriums to make it easier for the public to access at a classical music festival held in Da Lat city, a UNESCO-recognised Creative City of Music, in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Culture - Sports Ciputra Hanoi International Badminton Tournament opens The Ciputra Hanoi International Badminton Tournament – Yonex Sunrise 2024 opened on March 12, attracting 310 athletes from 19 countries and territories.