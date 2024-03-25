Business Tra Vinh approves 576 billion VND petroleum storage terminal project The southern province of Tra Vinh has approved an investment worth 576 billion VND (23.26 million USD) to develop a petroleum storage terminal project by the Tra Vinh Petrochemical and Energy Joint Stock Company.

Business Steel industry advised to optimise technology, save energy to promote export to EU To promote steel exports to the European Union (EU) market, Vietnam's steel manufacturers need to optimise technology, save energy, and carry out product quality standards of the EU, according to Do Nam Binh, head of the Minerals and Metallurgy Division at the Department of Industry under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Work on big reservoir starts in Dien Bien A groundbreaking ceremony was held on March 25 for the construction of Nam La reservoir project in Muong Nhe district of the northern province of Dien Bien.

Business Good signs for Vietnam's rice exports This year is forecasted to be the second consecutive year that Vietnam’s rice exports exceed 8 million tonnes, bringing in about 5 billion USD.