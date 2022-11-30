More than 90% of consumers prioritise locally-made products
Vietnamese fruits on supermarket shelves (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – More than 90% of consumers said that they prioritise made-in-Vietnam commodities when making a decision on the purchase of anything, according to the steering committee for the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s “Vietnamese people prioritise made-in-Vietnam products” campaign.
The committee said that Vietnamese commodities have made up 90% of the goods sold in retail outlets owned by domestic enterprises and 60-96% of the foreign supermarkets in Vietnam.
In traditional retail channels, the rate of Vietnamese goods in markets and groceries is at least 60%. Particularly, since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, 76% of the Vietnamese consumers have preferred domestic products, especially those with guaranteed quality and health benefits.
Up to 75% of the consumers have recommended family members and friends to buy locally-made products.
Le Viet Nga, Vice Director of the MoIT’s Department of Domestic Market, affirmed that the campaign to encourage Vietnamese to prioritise the use of Vietnamese commodities has helped change domestic consumers and businesses’ awareness of made-in-Vietnam products.
Nga underlined that with clear origin, trademark and quality that are comparable to foreign-made products, Vietnamese commodities are winning stronger confidence from domestic consumers.
In order to further spread the campaign, the MoIT has organised a wide range of trade promotion activities and encouraged the application of e-commerce in shopping activities.
Most recently, the ministry implemented an annual programme to identify Vietnamese goods on a national scale with the name "Pride of Vietnamese goods" and "Quintessence of Vietnamese goods" in 2022, with an aim to further enhance the position and competitiveness of Vietnamese goods amid the country’s deep regional and international integration./.