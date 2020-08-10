More Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada, RoK
More than 300 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Canada and the Republic of Korea (RoK) on August 9 and 10, on a flight of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.
More Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada, RoK (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 300 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Canada and the Republic of Korea (RoK) on August 9 and 10, on a flight of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.
Passengers include children aged under 18, the elderly, the ill, workers with expired visas and labour contracts, students without accommodations, stranded tourists, and those in disadvantaged circumstances.
The Vietnamese Embassies in the two countries sent their staff to assist the citizens to complete all required procedures before boarding the flights.
Strict security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out during the flights to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
After landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, all passengers and crew members were given health checks and quarantined in line with regulations.
Previously, 300 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Canada and the RoK on August 2 and 3./.