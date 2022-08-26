☀️ Morning digest August 26
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong suggested several major directions for developing relations between Vietnam and Indonesia in the future during a phone conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on August 25.
Trong updated Widodo on Vietnam’s development and foreign policies, saying the CPV and State of Vietnam attach importance to their strategic partnership with Indonesia and the long-standing relations between the two peoples. Read full story
– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Choi Young-joo, former President of the Republic of Korea (RoK)-Vietnam Friendship Association and Chairman of the RoK-based Panko Group on August 25.
President Phuc highly valued Panko Group for expanding its investment in Vietnam and thanked Choi for his important support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Choi campaigned Korean enterprises in Vietnam to donate 1 million USD to help Ho Chi Minh City fight the pandemic when the city was battling the worst-ever COVID-19 resurgence last year.Read full story
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper in Hanoi on August 25.
The NA leader said the US is one of the most important partners of Vietnam not only bilaterally but also regionally and globally. He affirmed that Vietnam wants to promote relations with the US via all channels, from political party, government and parliament to people-to-people exchanges. Read full story
– Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received new Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil in Hanoi on August 25.
Congratulating the diplomat on assuming his post in Vietnam, the host leader expressed his belief that relations between the two countries, including the two parliaments, will continue to flourish during the ambassador’s term.Read full story
– Vietnam rejects the so-called “nine-dash line” and maritime claims that run counter to international laws, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated on August 25.
She was speaking at a routine press conference, referring to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO)’s website that uses a map of China showing the “nine-dash” line. Read full story
– Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang on August 25 updated the media on the issue that many Vietnamese people had been tricked to work illegally in Cambodia.
Addressing the ministry’s regular press meeting, she highlighted that the Vietnamese Government pays close attention to this issue.Read full story
– A report recently released by Australia’s Perth USAsia Centre has pointed out some factors making Vietnam an increasingly desirable partner to Australia and other countries.
The report, entitled “Engaging a proactive Vietnam: A pragmatic economic agenda for Australia”, wrote that firstly, Vietnam’s economic size and sophisticated response to COVID-19 makes it one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic nations. Vietnam has rebounded from the COVID-induced economic slowdown relatively faster than the rest of Southeast Asia.Read full story
– Vietnamese forces carrying out peacekeeping duties have won support from the Party, State and people, as well as high evaluation from the United Nations and the international community, a military official has said.
Addressing a Ministry of National Defence conference on August 25 to review Vietnam's participation in UN peacekeeping operations, Maj. Gen. Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, reported that from June 2014 to August 2022, the army has deployed 512 officers and soldiers to UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Abyei Area, along with the UN headquarters.Read full story
– The 42nd ASEAN Railways CEOs’ Conference wrapped up in the central city of Da Nang on August 25, according to General Director of Vietnam Railways (VNR) Dang Sy Manh. The three-day conference discussed 45 reports focusing on the theme of post-pandemic recovery and development. Read full story/.
