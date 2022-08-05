☀️ Morning digest August 5
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted receptions for the new ambassadors of Cuba and Russia in Hanoi on August 4.
The top legislator welcomed the two new ambassadors and expressed his belief that the diplomats, with their warm sentiments for Vietnam and their rich diplomatic experience, will help further promote the relationship between their respective countries and Vietnam. Read full story
- Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 4 for heads of delegations of ASEAN and ASEAN Plus 3 countries to the 21st ASEAN Conference on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM 21).
Welcoming the guests, Minh said that in terms of civil service cooperation, ASEAN countries have built a vision for the ASEAN Community in 2025, which targets building a strong ASEAN on three pillars: political-security cooperation, economic cooperation, and socio-culture cooperation. Read full story
- The steering committee for ASEAN dissemination at the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) held a conference in Hanoi on August 4 on the dissemination of information about the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on the occasion of the bloc’s 55th founding anniversary (August 8).
In his opening remarks, Trieu Minh Long, Director of the MIC’s Department of International Cooperation, said that ASEAN was established on August 8, 1967, marking the first milestone in the process of formation and development of a regional organisation considered to be very effective and growing strongly. Read full story
- Labour, employment and social cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea since the two countries established diplomatic relations 30 years ago was reviewed at a workshop in Hanoi on August 3.
The event was co-organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the RoK’s Ministry of Employment and Labour. Read full story
Delegates to the workshop (Photo: VNA)
- Consumer demand for gold in Vietnam amounted to 14 tonnes in the second quarter of this year, posting a year-on-year rise of 11%.
The information was revealed on August 4 in the World Gold Council’s Gold Demand Trends report for Q2. Read full story
- Japanese investors have so far poured almost 6 billion USD in the southern province of Binh Duong, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung said at a working session with a delegation of the Kansai Bureau of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI Kansai) on August 4. Read full story
A standard chess match at the 11th ASEAN Para Games - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)- The Vietnamese chess team on August 4 had impressive performance in final matches of the rapid chess category at the ongoing 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia, when pocketing six gold, three silver and three bronze medals.
Notably, the team won a half of this category’s total gold medals./. Read full story