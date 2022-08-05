Politics AMM-55: ASEAN, partners review cooperation, agree on future orientations Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son joined his ASEAN counterparts in meetings with the US, India, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the EU, and Russia on August 4 within the framework of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-55) and related meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Politics Vietnam intensifies communication on ASEAN on its 55th founding anniversary The steering committee for ASEAN dissemination at the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) held a conference in Hanoi on August 4 on the dissemination of information about the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on the occasion of the bloc’s 55th founding anniversary (August 8).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 4 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 4.

Politics HCM City, Seoul enhance cooperation Chairman of the People Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai hosted on August 4 a reception for Oh Se-Hoon, Mayor of Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), during which the two sides discussed measures to boost cooperation between the two cities.