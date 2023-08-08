Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong visited the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam at its office in Ho Chi Minh City on August 7, the first by Thuong to the conference as the State President.

President Vo Van Thuong visits the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam at its office in Ho Chi Minh City on August 7. (Photo: VNA)

The State leader wished Archbishop Giuse Nguyen Nang and members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference as well as all Catholics across the country good health and happiness.



- Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue raised key proposals at the first plenary session of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 7.

Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese legislator suggested enhancing solidarity, centrality and strategic values of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He also proposed optimising the support of partners and the international community in ensuring a regional environment of peace, security and stability; ensuring the principles of independence and self-reliance, and maintaining consensus with ASEAN's common stance and viewpoints.



- Vietnam attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with Indonesia, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Indonesian President Joko Widodo at their meeting in Jakarta on August 7.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (left) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo . (Photo: VNA)

President Widodo spoke highly of Chairman Hue's official visit to Indonesia on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership (2013 - 2023), saying it has created momentum for the bilateral cooperation to grow more intensively, extensively and practically.



- Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane on the sidelines of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 7.

At the meeting between Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane in in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 7. (Photo: VNA)

Both leaders noted with pleasure that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos have been deepened and enhanced through all channels and at all levels, particularly via the Party channel and from the central to local levels, and in all sectors, significantly contributing to maintaining political stability, security-defence, and socio-economic development in both countries.



Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet and his Indonesian counterpart Abdul Kadir Jailani discussed orientations to step up cooperation between the two foreign ministries in order to well implement high-level agreements during their working session in Jakarta on August 7.



The meeting took place within the framework of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue's official visit to Indonesia and attendance at the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) from August 4-8.



Many newspapers and websites in the Republic of Korea (RoK) such as Newsis and Nnews on August 7 highlighted Vietnam's first-ever export of vaccines against African swine fever (ASF) to several regional countries, saying this event has drawn attention of the global pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries.



In late July, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development approved the export of two vaccines - NAVET-ASFVAC and AVAC ASF LIVE - produced by the NAVETCO Central Veterinary Medicine Joint Stock Company and AVAC Vietnam JSC. Competent agencies said up to 650,000 doses of the vaccines have been tested on pigs in 40 cities and provinces, with an efficacy rate of 95%.



Passenger EV sales in Vietnam are expected to at least double this year, according to BMI Research, a Fitch Solutions research unit.



"In 2023, we expect passenger EV sales to expand by 114.8% year-on-year to reach around 18,000 units," said BMI's report.



The Mekong River Commission (MRC) has launched a channel on Mekong flood and drought forecast to improve public awareness and understanding of the conditions in the Lower Mekong River Basin (LMB).



According to the commission, starting from July 2023, the channel provides regular updates on current water levels, flows, and forecasted flood and drought risks for people living along the Mekong River. Broadcast in English with subtitles in Mekong languages, it runs every Monday during this rainy season on the MRC Secretariat's social media channels of Facebook and YouTube./.




