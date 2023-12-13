Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong held talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, right after the official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on December 12.

An overview of the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)

In a friendly, sincere and straightforward atmosphere, the two leaders discussed in depth the situation of each Party and country, ties between the two Parties and countries, and global and regional issues of shared concern.Thirty-six cooperation documents were signed between Vietnamese and Chinese ministries, agencies, sectors and localities during General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping's State visit to Vietnam.



-Vietnam considers developing relations with China a top priority and a strategic choice in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation as well as its “four no's” defence policy, said a senior official of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Truong Thi Mai (R), Politburo member, standing member of the CPV Central Committee Secretariat and head of the CPV Central Committee's Organisation Commission, and Cai Qi, member of the Politburo Standing Committee, Secretary of the Secretariat and Director of the Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, standing member of the CPV Central Committee Secretariat and head of the CPV Central Committee's Organisation Commission, made the statement at her talks with Cai Qi, member of the Politburo Standing Committee, Secretary of the Secretariat and Director of the Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in Hanoi on December 12.



-The State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on December 12-13 is expected to develop the Vietnam – China relations to a new high, according to the Global Times, an English-language publication under the CPC’s flagship newspaper - People’s Daily.

Made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong, Xi's visit is believed to further elevate the relations between China and Vietnam, the Global Times' article on December 12 said.



-President Vo Van Thuong on December 12 hosted 70 representatives out of 500 reputable citizens from ethnic minority groups across the country.

President Thuong said that the Party and tState pay great attention to ethnic minority communities, with the issuance of many policies to support them, including national target programmes aiming to enhance the living conditions of ethnic minority groups.

President Vo Van Thuong meets with reputable citizens from ethnic minority groups across the country on December 12. (Photo: VNA)

He highlighted the great contributions of ethnic minority communities to the revolutionary cause of the Party and people both in the past struggle for national independence and reunification as well as to the present national construction and development.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presented his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet a number of books by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on December 12.

He stressed that the books have valuable practical and theoretical meanings for the revolution cause of Vietnam, which he thinks Cambodia can refer to during its national construction and defence.



-Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet left Hanoi on December 12, concluding his two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet on December 12 concludes his two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. (Photo: VNA)

During his stay in Vietnam, Hun Manet paid courtesy visits to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong, attended an official welcome ceremony and held talks with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and met with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



-Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien on December 12 held a working session in Hanoi with Cambodian Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul and Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Hem Vandy, on the occasion of an official visit to Vietnam by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

The two sides agreed that bilateral cooperation in trade and industry has made noteworthy progress in the recent past. In 2022, Vietnam - Cambodia trade turnover grew nearly 11% from 2021 to reach nearly 11 billion USD. Of the figure, Vietnam's exports to Cambodia stood at 5.75 billion USD, up 19% year-on-year while imports from Cambodia reached 4.82 billion USD, an increase of 2.48%.



-There were some 13,900 cyberattacks in Vietnam in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 9.5%, according to a report announced by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on December 12.

The report showed that more than 550 websites of State agencies with the domain name of ".gov.vn" and some educational organisations with the domain name of ".edu.vn" have been attacked, infiltrated and have had advertising codes for gambling and betting inserted into their confines by hackers.



-Air carrier Vietjet on December 12 held a ceremony to launch a new route linking Hanoi directly with Cambodia’s Siem Reap.

The event took place within the framework of the Vietnam-Cambodia investment and trade promotion forum with the attendance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, representatives from ministries, agencies and businesses of the two countries.