☀️ Morning digest December 21
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong has highlighted the important mission of scientists in seeking global solutions for new, sustainable and humane development, amidst rapid changes and many risks and challenges facing the world.
Addressing the 2023 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony in Hanoi on December 20, the Vietnamese President said the VinFuture Prize, with a global vision and approach, has created extensive connectivity with the world scientist communities. Read full story
- President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien on December 20 visited the Hanoi Archdiocese and Evangelical Church of Vietnam (North) on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas and New Year.
At the Hanoi Archdiocese, Chien wished Archbishop Giuse Vu Van Thien, Catholic dignitaries and followers a merry Christmas. Read full story
- The year 2023 is a particularly successful year of Vietnam’s diplomacy in elevating the country’s relations with important partners in the international arena, said a senior researcher at the Cuban Centre for International Policy Research (CIPI).
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Dr. Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez from the CIPI, who is also Director of the International Relations Programme of Cuba, said the complexity of the world today with big uncertainties has led to the need for a peaceful, diverse, and responsible diplomatic policy to help enhance international relations. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City highly values Japan’s cooperation in and support for infrastructure development, and will create optimal conditions for Japanese constructors to implement such projects, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on December 20.
The official told visiting Uehara Atsushi, Vice-Minister for International Affairs at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan during their meeting that Japan has helped HCM City with many infrastructure projects like Metro Line 1 and another on water supply improvement, suggesting the Japanese ministry continue to assist the city in the implementation of key projects. Read full story
- Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai pointed to great cooperation opportunities for businesses from Japan, particularly Hyogo prefecture, during a reception for its Governor Saito Motohiko on December 20.
Mai noted his belief that Saito’s visit, which takes place after Vietnam and Japan elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World, will open up more substantive, effective cooperation opportunities for the two localities. Read full story
- Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien had a meeting with Chairman of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Seoul Metropolitan Council Kim Hyeon-ki in Ho Chi Minh City on December 20.
At the event, Kien highlighted that the Seoul delegation’s visit will open up new cooperation opportunities between the people’s councils of both localities, adding the legislative bodies of the Vietnamese southern economic hub and the RoK's localities hold huge collaboration potential. Read full story
- Vietravel Airlines, a subsidiary of tour operator Viettravel, has held a meeting with representatives of Kagawa and Fukushima prefectures of Japan to share a plan to expand the flight network connecting Vietnam's tourist cities with the two Japanese localities.
General Director of Vietravel Airlines Nguyen Minh Hai said the meeting is not only an important step in promoting the relationship between Vietravel Airlines and Fukushima and Kagawa prefectures but also a strategic element of the flight network expansion plan which will be carried out next year in the Japanese market by the airline and Vietravel Holiday. Read full story
- The increasing demand for fresh food and e-commerce is serving as the main driving force of the domestic cold storage market - a niche segment of logistics to boom in the coming time.
According to Savills Vietnam, the first commercial cold storage in Vietnam was built in 1996 by Konoike VinaTrans, a logistics joint venture between Konoike Transport Co. Ltd of Japan and three Vietnamese companies. Read full story./.